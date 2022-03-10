Climate Change: A day in the life of a Turkana Woman
In this episode, Gender desk reporter Moraa Obiria wanders for hours with Lolio Ekal, a Turkana woman. 60 per cent of Turkanas are pastoralists, but women do not own livestock. Even on the brink of starvation, they cannot sell a single goat for money to buy food. This is the story of Ekal.
Read more here.
Nation Reports Podcast is a product of Nation Media Group that aims to bring various editorial stories to life. The weekly podcast offers an opportunity for listeners to interact with various reporters and journey with them as they unravel the biggest most emotive stories in our world today.