Audio

Climate Change: A day in the life of a Turkana Woman

In this episode, Gender desk reporter Moraa Obiria wanders for hours with Lolio Ekal, a Turkana woman. 60 per cent of Turkanas are pastoralists, but women do not own livestock. Even on the brink of starvation, they cannot sell a single goat for money to buy food. This is the story of Ekal. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.