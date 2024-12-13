Building the future: Transforming Africa’s construction industry with DEWALT's Cutting Edge Technologies

Africa’s construction industry is on the rise, yet challenges like skilled labor shortages, safety risks, and low electrification continue to hold it back. In this episode, Kepha Muiruri sits down with commercial director at Stanley Black & Decker, Umair Shahzad, to discuss innovative solutions powering the industry’s growth. Discover how DEWALT’s cutting-edge technologies are redefining productivity, efficiency, and safety on job sites across the continent. Tune in to explore the transformation shaping Africa’s construction future.

Make Money, is a podcast series from Business Daily Africa unravels ways to be financially savvy. This is Season 3, where we’ll be sharing practical tips and advice on how to increase your income, build wealth, and achieve financial freedom in Kenya. Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned investor, we’ve got something for everyone. Our guests will be experts in their fields, sharing their insights and strategies for success. We’ll also feature inspiring stories of people achieving financial independence, showing you that making money and creating the life you want is possible.