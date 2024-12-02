Balancing the scales: Quality vs. financing in Kenya's healthcare system
Is Kenya's government sacrificing Quality to finance health in Kenya? It seems that parties remain divided as heard on this episode that brings together public sector, private sector, patient advocates and professional associations. Host, Dr Diana Wangari listens to Dr Elizabeth Wangia, Ministry of Health, Dr Matiko Riro, Clinton Health Access Initiative, Dr Nelly Bosire, Patient advocate and Dr Simon Kigondu, Kenya Medical Association