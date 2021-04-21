A heart to Hart Feat. Chris Hart
Chris Hart, a renowned psychologist and relationship guru, comes in to add insight into how men make relationship decisions, or do they?
Living Truthfully is a podcast that has authentic conversations about the realities of being an African man, discovering oneself, owning choices, building spirituality, parenting, navigating relationships, work and business and all that is life.
It is hosted by Amani Maranga, an award-winning podcaster and communications specialist.