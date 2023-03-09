Part 2: The living hell of underage girls at the Coast
On this episode Moraa Obiria, goes undercover and meets a man involved in selling out under aged girls to coastal tourists for sexual exploitation. The man explains the horrific process, revealing that girls are sold out for as little as ksh. 300
Note: This episode was recorded under challenging circumstances, our team has put efforts to ensure the audio is audible, earphones are advised.
Sound engineer- Kevin Maina
Podcast Editor - James Smart