"I tried to change my boyfriend. It did not end well"

In this insightful episode, hosts Jackie Macharia, Mitchelle Namasaka, and Esther Nyandoro delve deep into the delicate dynamics of attempting to alter a partner's personality, habits, or behaviors within the context of a romantic relationship. Drawing from their own personal experiences and stories from their listeners, the trio sheds light on the potential pitfalls and emotional challenges that arise when individuals embark on the often turbulent journey of trying to change their significant other.