'I lost my husband; I will not lose my country'

In this moving episode, Dr. Diana Wangari Gitau sits down with Dr. Lyudmilla Schukina, a Ukrainian national who has called Kenya home for over 30 years. Dr. Lyudmilla shares her deeply personal story of loss, resilience, and unwavering commitment to her homeland amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine. Together, they discuss the human cost of the conflict, the strength of the Ukrainian people, and how Kenya, as a nation of peacebuilders, can contribute to global solidarity.