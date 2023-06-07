Audio

"I found out my boyfriend was married and had kids after 2 years"

On this episode we feature a Millenial who opens up about a past heart-break.

After two years of being in a solid relationship, Amina found out that her boyfriend was married and was a father of two. On this episode she reflects on the past pain while valuable insights on what to look out for when getting into a new relationship and lessons she wished she learnt before getting into that relationship.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina. 

