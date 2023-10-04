"He only served me tap water while on our first date"
In this episode of "Speaking of Gen Z," hosts Jackie Macharia, Esther Nyadoro, and Mitchelle Namasaka dive into the intriguing world of solo dates and explore the ideal date plans tailored for Gen Z. To shed light on this topic, they're joined by the wonderful guest, Rukia Bulle, who brings her unique perspective and experiences to the discussion.
Speaking of Gen Z brings you entertaining but meaningful conversations about a generation that is trying to navigate through adulthood. Join hosts Michelle, Jackie and Esther as they unravel all things Gen Z. Produced by Kevin Maina.